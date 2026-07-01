Buyers worried iPhone 18 release could come with problem even Apple can't fix

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro release already appears to have a problem hanging over it, even though the company has not actually announced the phone yet.

That might sound dramatic for a device that hasn’t even been fully unveiled yet, but the next Apple launch cycle has already become unusually messy.

Reports have suggested the company could split the iPhone 18 family across two windows, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max potentially arriving first; meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 may follow in early 2027 — as reported by T3.

There has also been talk of a long-awaited foldable iPhone Ultra, plus an alleged iPhone 18 Pro drop-test video doing the rounds online. As ever with Apple leaks, none of this is confirmed.

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However, the issue worrying buyers is not whether the handset exists; it’s whether the price will feel fair.

The anticipated iPhone 18 range would be overshadowed by potential price hikes (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images)

PhoneArena recently asked readers: “What do you think is a fair starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro?”

The results suggest Apple could have a tough job convincing people to accept another increase.

At the time the outlet published its findings, around 36% of respondents said the only fair price would be ‘the same $1,099 as last year’. Another nearly 22% said a fair price would be ‘even lower than last year’s $1,099’.

That means more than half of respondents were not exactly on board with the idea of paying more for Apple’s next Pro iPhone.

Unfortunately for anyone planning an upgrade, rumours around the iPhone 18 Pro’s price have already been moving in the wrong direction. Some estimates have suggested a rise of around $50, while others have put the possible jump closer to $300.

The concern has also been fuelled by wider pressure on memory and storage costs, with the AI boom increasing demand for components used across major tech products.

Some buyers fear Apple’s next Pro model may feel too familiar to the 17 (Justin Sullivan/Staff/Getty Images)

Tim Cook previously declined to say exactly which devices could be hit by higher costs, saying: “We’re still working through that.”

That leaves Apple in an awkward position. Even if the company has genuine supply chain reasons for charging more, customers still have to feel like they are getting something worth upgrading for. This may be harder if the iPhone 18 Pro ends up looking familiar.

In TechRadar’s report on the aforementioned drop-test video noted that the iPhone 18 Pro’s apparent reveal sparked an unenthusiastic with some fans around its supposed design.

One Reddit user said: “looks just like the 17 pro lol.”

Another asked: “is this not just a 17?,” and another sarcastically noted: “that's a nice looking iPhone 17.01 you got there.”

Reuters has reported that iPhone 18 Pro details and images were shared on the dark web following a data leak connected to supplier Tata Electronics.