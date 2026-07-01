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Buyers worried iPhone 18 release could come with problem even Apple can't fix
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Buyers worried iPhone 18 release could come with problem even Apple can't fix

Apple’s next Pro iPhone may arrive with more questions than answers

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: CFOTO / Contributor / Getty
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