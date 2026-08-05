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iPhone 18 Pro rumored to finally get 3 upgrades Apple fans have waited years for
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iPhone 18 Pro rumored to finally get 3 upgrades Apple fans have waited years for

The new range of iPhone models is expected to drop next month

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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