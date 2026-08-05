iPhone 18 Pro rumored to finally get 3 upgrades Apple fans have waited years for

More rumors are coming to light ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated new iPhone models, with some features having reportedly been requested for years.

This comes as the tech giant appears set to announce the new iPhone 18 next month in its annual product refresh.

So, what can we expect from the new Apple devices? Well, according to some reports, the iPhone 18 Pro could be getting three upgrades that a lot of fans have been waiting years for.

As reported by 9to5Mac, there are three specific features which will be music to many users’ ears.

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The first one is the variable aperture camera which has been said to be coming to the main camera for the iPhone 18.

This tool will enable physical adjustments in order to give the user more optical control over things like exposure and the depth of field, instead of relying on post-shot editing in the Photo app.

The new range of iPhone models is expected to drop next month (Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images)

The second feature is an Apple designed next-generation C2 modem as it plans to move away from Qualcomm modems with its own custom chip.

With this, users could expect to get better signal on their phones, longer battery life and faster 5G performance.

Meanwhile, the third feature that Apple fans are looking forward to is a smaller Dynamic Island design.

The firm’s Dynamic Island appears at the top of the screen when your iPhone is unlocked.

According to the Apple site, the feature, which was initially introduced nearly a decade ago, allows users to ‘expand the activity to see more detail’ by touching and holding the activity or swiping from the center to the right or left side.

You can collapse the activity to make the Dynamic Island smaller and switch between two activities by swiping from one side or the other.

However, according to 9to5Mac, the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro will now be 35% smaller than in previous models.

Further AI integration coming to Apple’s iPhone 18 models

Along with the upcoming drop of the iPhone 18, fans are also anticipating the new iOS 27 to become available to the public.

Apple fans are anticipating new features for the iPhone 18 Pro (Igor Suka/Getty Images)

With this operating system update will come the newly revamped Siri AI, which Apple has described as a ‘profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness’.

On the Apple website, it states: “Siri AI also includes a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, an expanded Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing.

“With a bold new architecture uniquely designed to protect users’ privacy, Siri AI leverages the next generation of Apple Intelligence to bring state-of-the-art understanding and reasoning, along with powerful system-wide capabilities, to Apple’s operating systems. These features are available for developer testing starting today, and will be available as a beta to users later this year.”