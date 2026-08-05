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Apple has hidden a 'secret' tool inside all of its new devices that could transform your home
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Apple has hidden a 'secret' tool inside all of its new devices that could transform your home

Vividh Siddha, director of software engineering at Apple, detailed an ‘important factor’ for using the feature

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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