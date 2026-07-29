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Apple just got rid of 'best way to purchase an iPhone' with introduction of 'frustrating' new scheme
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Apple just got rid of 'best way to purchase an iPhone' with introduction of 'frustrating' new scheme

Apple just ended a decade-long program

Jack Marsh

Jack Marsh

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