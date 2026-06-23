Apple's iOS 27 is reportedly set to include three more unannounced features for your iPhone this Autumn.

WWDC delivered plenty to get excited about last month including Siri 2.0 and deeper AI integration across Apple devices with iOS 27 and macOS 27. There was also confirmation that the foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook are set for release in the last quarter of this year. But as is always the case with Apple, not everything gets announced on stage.

Some popular features were quietly removed, like the Walkie-Talkie mode on watchOS 27, but at the same time, the Apple Watch introduced a new life-saving health feature.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has identified three features that Apple has not officially announced but appears to be planning for the full iOS 27 release this autumn.

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WWDC delivered updates on Siri 2.0 and AI integration in iOS 27 (Cheng Xin/Contributor/Getty)

A simplified Modular Ultra watch face

The Modular Ultra watch face has been exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra until now. However, the tech giant is now working on a simplified version of that face for standard Apple Watch models, making the Ultra's signature aesthetic available to a much wider audience for the first time.

The simplified variant will reportedly feature one fewer row of customisation than the Ultra original, but the core look carries over.

Customisable camera app

Despite rumours circulating ahead of WWDC, Apple did not announce any iPhone camera improvements on stage. But according to Gurman, the Camera app is set to receive a customisable widget-based interface that will allow users to rearrange camera controls and place them at the top of the screen in any order they choose.

A transparent widget tray will also slide up from the bottom of the app, with controls organised into categories including basic, manual, and settings.

Apple plans to keep the existing default layout intact for users who prefer things as they are, while the new customisable layout will be offered as an advanced option for experienced photographers and video creators.

More third-party chatbots are set to come to Siri (Anadolu/Contributor/Getty)

Different shooting modes, such as photo, video, and the new Siri camera mode, will each have their own dedicated sets of widgets.

More third-party chatbots coming to Siri

Apple made a major move at WWDC by rebranding its voice assistant as 'Siri AI,' calling it a 'profoundly more capable assistant.' The AI assistant is promised to hold multi-turn conversations, draw on real-time information, and interact with personal data across apps.

Alongside this, Apple is reportedly planning to allow third-party AI chatbots to integrate directly with Siri, but so far only ChatGPT has made it into the iOS 27 developer beta.

Gurman suggests that Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude could still appear before the full release this autumn. He added that Apple has already held discussions with all three companies about the integration, including the technical requirements and entitlements they would need to meet.

While Gurman isn't certain why certain features have been held back at this stage, possibly not to overshadow its current upgrades, he's confident they will arrive alongside the new iPhone and Apple Watch hardware launch in September.