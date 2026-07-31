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iOS 27 has finally fixed one of the iPhone's most annoying 'design flaws'
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iOS 27 has finally fixed one of the iPhone's most annoying 'design flaws'

Justin Bieber complained about it in a viral post

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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