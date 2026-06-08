The life-saving new health feature quietly added to the Apple Watch at WWDC
Following in the footsteps of crash detection and heart rate alterts
Featured Image Credit: Apple
Apple has added another potentially life-saving feature to the Apple Watch, with WWDC 2026, quietly revealing it as it's in danger of flying under the radar.
As many hope for the reveal of a folding iPhone, and complain about yet another overhaul of Liquid Glass, it was easy to miss the announcement of a new Apple Watch alert system.
With high blood pressure often being referred to as a 'silent killer', Apple is finally taking our health concerns more seriously . Apple has previously toyed with the idea of monitoring blood pressure, but now, we have a full-blown version.
Siri AI now has its own app with full conversation history synced across devices via iCloud.— Scott Shapiro (@ScottShapiroUXD) June 8, 2026
start a question on your iPhone. pick it up on your Mac. check it on your Watch.
Apple just built a ChatGPT competitor that's synced across every device you own. no app to download.…
Of course, this wasn't the only big reveal of WWDC, with the long-awaited Siri overhaul sticking the AI assistant in your Dynamic Island and literally embedding it at the core of your iPhone. This new and improved Siri is also getting a facelift on your Apple Watch, meaning you can take it on the go more than ever.
Advert
This more conversational Siri is able to keep a closer eye on us and help with our health worries. Hopefully, the update was worth the wait.