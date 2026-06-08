Apple has added another potentially life-saving feature to the Apple Watch, with WWDC 2026, quietly revealing it as it's in danger of flying under the radar.

As many hope for the reveal of a folding iPhone, and complain about yet another overhaul of Liquid Glass, it was easy to miss the announcement of a new Apple Watch alert system.

Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi was also present at this years' WWDC (JOSH EDELSON / Contributor via Getty)

With high blood pressure often being referred to as a 'silent killer', Apple is finally taking our health concerns more seriously . Apple has previously toyed with the idea of monitoring blood pressure, but now, we have a full-blown version.

Siri AI now has its own app with full conversation history synced across devices via iCloud.



start a question on your iPhone. pick it up on your Mac. check it on your Watch.



Apple just built a ChatGPT competitor that's synced across every device you own. no app to download.… — Scott Shapiro (@ScottShapiroUXD) June 8, 2026

Of course, this wasn't the only big reveal of WWDC, with the long-awaited Siri overhaul sticking the AI assistant in your Dynamic Island and literally embedding it at the core of your iPhone. This new and improved Siri is also getting a facelift on your Apple Watch, meaning you can take it on the go more than ever.

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This more conversational Siri is able to keep a closer eye on us and help with our health worries. Hopefully, the update was worth the wait.