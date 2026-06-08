Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 talk is happening today, and you'll definitely want to tune in and check out all of the exciting announcements taking place — including the long-awaited expected reveal of iOS 27.

While it might not match the highs of Apple's September keynote – where the eyes of everyone in the tech world are trained on the latest iPhones – the WWDC talk always brings plenty of announcements to get excited about.

If it follows the trend that the company has set for a long time, this year's show will be where Apple officially debuts the newest iOS version, although we'll still have to wait another few months before it's actually in our hands.

Where is Apple's WWDC 2026 talk being shown?

Everyone attending the show in person is currently converging on Apple Park in Cupertino, California, but for the rest of us around the world you can check out a live stream of the event on YouTube or through Apple's website.

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If you're watching on YouTube you can set the app to notify you when the stream goes live, making sure that you don't miss any of the announcements as it's bound to be packed with new reveals.

Additionally, you can also view the live stream through an Apple TV device or the Apple TV app, giving you plenty of options to tune in.

What time is Apple WWDC 2026?

Apple will officially kick off its WWDC 2026 talk at 10 a.m. in California (PT), which translates to the following time zones across the world:

1 p.m. ET

5 p.m. GMT

6 p.m. BST

7 p.m. CEST

10:30 p.m. IST

3 a.m. AEST (June 9)

Apple's WWDC keynote is one of the biggest moments in the tech calendar (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple's presence at the conference lasts until Friday, but the keynote begins at the aforementioned time, and is where all of the biggest announcements will be made.

The talk itself usually lasts between 90 minutes and 2 hours in total, so make sure you've got a drink and some snacks ready as you won't want to leave your seat.

What is Apple expected to reveal at WWDC 2026?

You can never truly know what Apple has up its sleeve before these events, but the big showstopper at WWDC 2026 is expected to be none other than iOS 27, which will likely launch in September.

Tim Cook is expected to reveal iOS 27 in what's likely to be his last WWDC appearance (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

It's heavily speculated that the updated version of Siri will be available within this new iOS version, brining all of the AI features that Apple has been promising (and failing to deliver) for a number of years now, following it's partnership with Google.

All of the Liquid Glass haters will also want to pay attention for any updates in that department, as some have suggested that iOS 27 could bring some well-needed tweaks to the table.

Expect plenty of other helpful quality of life additions too, including enhancements to autocorrect alongside updates to essential apps like Weather.