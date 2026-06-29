YouTuber tests one smartphone from every country to uncover ultimate Apple competitor

One of YouTube's biggest tech channels has tested a smartphone from every country to uncover the ultimate Apple competitor.

Whether you're loyal to Apple, Samsung or Google, people will usually have strong opinions on what they consider to be the best smartphone brand. But with so much of the world's tech manufactured in the same handful of factories, what happens when you put smartphones from different countries head to head?

Inspired by the 2026 World Cup, Mrwhosetheboss put 16 smartphones from different countries against one another in a bracket-style competition.

The tournament opened with a heavyweight clash between South Korea's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Japan's Sony Xperia 1 VIII. Both phones share the same chip and battery performance, but the two brands take very different approaches.

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China's Oppo phone took the title over England's Nothing device (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

Sony has held onto features most manufacturers have quietly abandoned, including a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, while Samsung has poured its energy into software, delivering a polished experience that feels more current. In the end, Samsung's camera quality proved the deciding factor, earning it a convincing win.

Testing other phones across other countries with lesser-known brands to the Western world, the tech YouTuber found some similarities, such as India's Lava Agni 4 and Turkey's GM Fenix II Pro.

"Both of these phones released by separate companies in separate countries are the same size, the same colour with the same camera bump," he explained. "They even have their own versions of an AI virtual pet."

He added that many manufacturers without end-to-end supply chains source their components from the same Chinese suppliers. But, with the Turkish phone carrying a higher price tag for what was essentially the same device, India advanced through to the next round.

England's Nothing Phone 4A Pro also made it through, seeing off Taiwan's Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.

The final four came down to South Korea, China's Oppo Find X9 Ultra, the Netherlands' Fairphone Gen 6, and England's Nothing Phone.

Samsung entered the semi-finals as a strong contender, backed by Google Gemini AI integration, a full ecosystem of accessories including wireless earbuds, and the iconic Samsung UI. But the Oppo Find X9 Ultra proved too strong. Its battery life outpaced the Galaxy, and its camera was, in the YouTuber's words, 'zero contest.'

As for the Netherlands vs England standoff, Mrwhosetheboss noted: "They are both industry outsiders. Two underdogs who completely agree on the idea of standing out but just completely disagree on how."

Nothing won points for 'making phones fun again,' while the Fairphone Gen 6 impressed with its sustainable approach, easily replaceable parts and five-year warranty. Ultimately though, he acknowledged the Fairphone would probably last longer, but reasoned that most people upgrade their phones every couple of years regardless, and on that basis, Nothing edged through.

The final came down to Oppo versus Nothing.

"What makes this final so brutal is they are not just fantastic phones, but they're also both companies that are improving the entire smartphone industry in their own ways," he said.

Nothing has carved out a distinctive space in a market, giving buyers something different to reach for, he said. But China took the ultimate win with the Oppo for pushing the 'entire frontier forward' and potentially 'shaping the future of smartphone tech.'

With tech evolving as quickly as it is, who knows what could change in four years.