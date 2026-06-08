Apple gives in to backlash and makes controversial 'Liquid Glass' fully customizable on iOS27

There ain't no party like an Apple party, and as we look ahead to the release of the iPhone 18, the tech giant has given us a wider look at what's on the way. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is our best taste of what Apple has been working on, but as we see with complaints about every iOS, it's not always a show-stopping showcase.

It's hard to believe it's been a year since Liquid Glass was first revealed, with this visual overhaul being famously panned at the time.

As Apple has found itself in legal trouble over its long-awaited Siri revamp, many bemoaned the idea that developers had spent their time working on an aesthetic upgrade instead of core features it promised ages ago.

At WWDC 2026, we got the reveal of a new Liquid Glass slider that lets you customize how your iPhone and MacBook look more than ever. If Liquid Glass didn't already get enough of a baptism of fire, it was then slammed for not being as transparent as it looked in its reveal.

That just makes so much sense to do so!



Liquid Glass for all baby 😍 pic.twitter.com/AAqteR7LiD — Vansh Shah | MadOverTech (@madovertech01) June 8, 2026

That's all changed with the new slider, letting you go for a fully clear Liquid Glass look, all the way through to a fully tinted version. Considering Liquid Glass was called out over potential accessibility issues, it seems that we're finally addressing this.

Advert

Over on X, many cheered the change as part of the new iOS 27, but as usual, there was plenty of sarcasm.

One fan applauded: "Apple finally listening to the people 😂🔥 Liquid Glass looked stunning in demos but fully clear was rough in daily use. A slider is the perfect compromise👏 Golden Gate is shaping up nicely 👀"

Another added: "I hate Liquid Glass. Happy to see the new slider."

One critic complained: "Created the problem. And we’re supposed to applaud for solving it?"

Some have asked for us to simply go back to the old way things looked, but as that's never going to happen, the Liquid Glass haters are just going to have to get used to it.