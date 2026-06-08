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Apple gives in to backlash and makes controversial 'Liquid Glass' fully customizable on iOS27
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Apple gives in to backlash and makes controversial 'Liquid Glass' fully customizable on iOS27

After causing a stir at 2025's WWDC, Liquid Glass is back in the news

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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