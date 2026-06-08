Apple has finally unveiled its long-awaited AI overhaul of Siri at WWDC 2026, and while it should keep the wolves from the door, disgruntled tech fans are already taking issue with it. Like when a new iOS release comes out and people are constantly looking for flaws, the new Siri 2.0 has inadvertently changed how notifications work on our iPhone.

Not everyone is happy about the notifications change (Tim Cook at WWDC 26 / Bloomberg / Contributor via Getty)

Apple showed off these revamped notifications, and while you might be used to swiping down to see what you've missed or wanted to return to later, that's all changed. Now, swiping down on your iPhone will open the new Search or Ask interface. Notifications will slide in from the left side as part of a new gesture layout in iOS 27, and as you can imagine, users are already taking issue with it.

Siri2.0 ❌

SiriAI ✅



Here is the new Siri



New Animations



Much powerful and smarter than before ✅🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJd4ZzbIp4 — Richie Boss (@RichieBoss1298) June 8, 2026

Like the controversial Liquid Glass was hit with a barrage of abuse, one person chuckled: "I can imagine the brainiacs in Cupertino brainstorming: - let's make a battery that lasts longer! - rejected - let's have notifications come in from the left! - promoted to CEO!"

This smarter Siri now lives in our Dynamic Island and is taking a leaf out of Google Gemini's book, as it's more conversational and literally embeds itself in the middle of our screens. Whether this Siri update is worth the wait remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we imagine you're going to be opening the AI assistant by accident a lot, as we remember not to swipe down from above.