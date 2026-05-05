One of Apple's best-selling and fan favorite products in recent years has just been quietly discontinued in a move that has both stunned fans and led to speculation about the future.

While Apple rightfully earned itself a place at the top of the tech food chain over the years, it simultaneously built a reputation for rather overpriced products — to the point where it became ridiculous enough to joke about.

Between painfully laddered upgrade pricing and accessories so expensive you simply have to laugh, the Apple name was as synonymous with cost as it was with quality, although some felt like they weren't getting what they were paying for.

Things seemed to change in the past couple of years, however, as not only did Apple start to considerably improve the specs within their flagship gadgets, but also offer price drops between generations in a move that few could have foreseen.

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Apple appears to have just discontinued one of its most popular products out of the blue (Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

These were best observed within the MacBook world, as not only did the Air range become cheaper between the M3 and M4 versions in a mind-blowing move, but Apple also released what many consider to be its best product from a price-to-performance ratio.

For just $599 – or $499 with a student discount – anyone could pick up a Mac Mini with a high-performance M4 chip and 16GB of RAM, and it's something that frequently went on sale too.

While this might not be everything you'd need to complete a set up, picking up a non-Apple-branded monitor, keyboard, and mouse will give you a home desktop set up that's frankly unbeatable for the price, yet it appears that was a little too good to be true.

The $599 M4 Mac Mini 256GB was a fan favorite for a reason, as it was unbeatable when it came to performance for the price (Future Publishing via Getty Images)

As reported by MacRumors, it appears as if Apple has fully discontinued the 256GB version of the M4 Mac Mini, effectively removing the cheapest price point and upping the cost of entry to $799 now in a considerable jump.

This doesn't signify a price increase as the 512GB version – the next highest storage – has always been $799 from launch, yet many people opted for the 256GB as a baseline and then bought additional external storage down the road if needed.

It's unclear whether this move has been made to make way for a new product announcement in the coming months – especially as the M5 is expected to be revealed soon – or whether its a consequence of rising hardware costs and increased RAM scarcity from AI demand.

One factor that could also jeopardize the return of a cheaper Mac Mini is the popularity of the MacBook Neo, as this effectively fills the budget role within Apple's ecosystem despite offering a different experience to the desk-bound $599 machine.