One of the internet's biggest tech personalities has issued a significant disclaimer following the reveal of Apple's newest laptop, warning his viewers that the MacBook Neo might not be for them.

Apple's lineup of laptops are incredibly popular for a reason, and that's only become more apparent since the company introduced its own M-series chips to the MacBook range.

While they might be expensive, both the MacBook Air and Macbook Pro are more than worth it for what they do, offering top-of-the-range performance that exceeds the cost while maintaining Apple's signature design ethos and simplicity.

Its latest product is breaking the mould slightly though as Apple has introduced a 'budget' version of its primary laptop, offering the MacBook Neo to people who might not want to go all out for the 'real deal'.

It understandably comes with some compromises, as it not only doesn't have an M-series chip – featuring the A18 Pro chip found inside the iPhone 16 Pro instead – and also has a slightly worse screen and less memory.

Apple's new MacBook Neo is definitely downgraded, but will be more than enough for most (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is still more than enough for most people, and will prove to be a no-brainer for students buying a new laptop for college or high school, yet one major tech YouTuber has warned against buying the MacBook Neo for a certain group of people.

Revealing his warning in an impressions video of the MacBook Neo – where he was mostly incredibly positive following the reveal – YouTube's tech king Marques Brownlee indicated that, while it's great for most, it's likely not for anyone watching his videos.

"I think in general, there's a lot of tasks that regular people do on regular computers that clearly don't require a ton of power," Brownlee explained when going over the use cases that the Neo will find itself in.

"I would not expect to edit videos or do anything really intensive on this thing – that would be kind of crazy – but I also wouldn't be surprised if it could handle some light photo editing, some multi-tasking," he continued.

"If you're looking at this and thinking, 'I wonder if this has enough RAM for what I'm trying to do', this probably already isn't for you," Brownlee clarified, however.

"If you're thinking, 'I wonder why there are USB type-C ports and not Thunderbolt', it's probably not for you. You're watching an MKBHD video on the day it was uploaded because you're subscribed to a tech channel on YouTube. This probably isn't the computer for you!"

That's not to say that it's a bad product though, only that it's not something that should really be on the radar of people, more commonly understood to be 'enthusiasts', who probably already have something more powerful on their hands.

That won't matter too much for Apple though, as the market for 'regular' consumers is far larger than the one for enthusiasts and tech lovers, and many predict that the Neo could very well become one of the company's best-selling products in no time.