A TikTok video shocked viewers online as it appeared to show the flashlight of a Samsung device melting through a plastic bag.

The clip naturally sparked concern on social media, with many people questioning just how safe their smartphones are.

Now, one expert has spoken out to issue a warning to both iPhone and Android users, offering advice on how people can reduce the risk of this happening to them.

The video posted to TikTok by @neev.akavak has been viewed over 13 million times which shows the user holding their Samsung flashlight up to a plastic bag, with the light appearing to melt a hole in seconds.

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One expert has revealed that this isn’t as shocking as you might think as ‘modern smartphone LEDs are incredibly powerful’.

Speaking exclusively to UNILAD Tech, Lee Elliott, who is the chief product officer at Compare and Recycle, explained: “Standard LED bulbs typically reach temperatures of around 63-80°C (145-176°F) at their hottest point, but a high-intensity phone flash, particularly at maximum brightness or in an enclosed space at close range, can intensify that heat significantly.

“According to Lumileds, who supply flash LEDs to major smartphone brands including Apple, the LEDs used in phones run at between 80-85°C (176-185°F).”

These kinds of temperatures are more than hot enough to impact certain materials, particularly thin, synthetic plastics such as the plastic bag in the video.

However, despite the viral clip, Elliot stressed that melting plastic is not the same as starting a fire.

He continued: “For everyday materials and everyday use, an outright fire is unlikely, but it's not impossible under the right conditions. What we're seeing in these videos is heat-induced melting rather than combustion, which requires a much higher temperature.

“That said, powerful LED flashlights left active in an enclosed space have been flagged as a potential fire hazard in safety guidance before, particularly if the heat has nowhere to dissipate and the material in contact is thin, synthetic, and heat sensitive.

Smartphone flashlights can reach temperatures of 185°F (emtamark/Getty Images)

“This isn’t just a Samsung issue, either; in fact, Pixel 10 users have reported on Reddit that their flashlight generated enough heat to burn through the phone’s own plastic lens, with one user claiming they could ignite paper by holding it against the light. If it can damage the device itself, that gives you a sense of what it's capable of against other materials.

“The key risk here isn't someone deliberately holding their phone against a bin bag; it's the accidental scenario, where the torch is left on unknowingly in a bag or pocket lined with synthetic fabric."

So, should smartphone users be concerned about the risk? Not particularly, but it is important to be aware of it.

Elliott added: “The risk in normal use is generally quite low, and Samsung users shouldn’t panic, but it’s still something to be aware of. Accidentally leaving your torch on is very common. It's very easy to turn on the flashlight without realising, whether that's through a double press, in your pocket, or simply forgetting to turn it off.

“The sensible precaution is simple: set your torch brightness below the warning limit, periodically check your torch isn't left on, and avoid leaving your phone face-down in an enclosed bag for long periods, just in case your torch can be switched on with an accidental press.”