Avi Loeb, a professor of science at Harvard and one of the world's leading alien enthusiasts, has just been appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump as the nation's 'chief alien hunter', with the astrophysicist immediately demanding access to over 50 classified Pentagon files.

The Trump administration has placed a heavy emphasis on alien exposure during the president's second term, releasing several rounds of files seemingly related to the existence of UFOs – or more aptly, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) – alongside major progress when it comes to space exploration.

It appears as if the government believes there to be vital information hidden within classified files that the nation needs to see, and Trump has just appointed a major new role in an attempt to get the 'truth' out there.

As reported by the Associated Press, divisive scientist Avi Loeb has just been appointed as the head of a new political task force which aims to study and potentially tackle various national security risks that might emerge from the existence of aliens and UFOs.

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The Trump administration has focused on exposing classified information about UAPs across the last few months (US Department of War via Getty Images)

Loeb is currently the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University and headed up the institution's astronomy department until 2020 with his research into black holes.

While he remains a divisive and controversial figure within the world of science, he has positioned himself as a leading face amongst alien enthusiasts, and recently was an outspoken voice regarding the potential for 3I/ATLAS to be an alien 'mothership' launching an invasion of Earth.

He's only been the head of this new team for a short while, yet Loeb has already requested over 50 different pieces of classified information from the Pentagon, suggesting that it could reveal some intriguing truths to the public.

"It's like a detective story," Loeb claimed, in reference to his new role as the government's chief alien hunter. "It's a lot of fun, as long as you don't pay too much attention to the critics."

Avi Loeb has been appointed the head of a new government taskforce researching UFOs, aliens, and UAPs (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize Foundation)

He added that "at a time when science is not so much celebrated, this is an opportunity to actually do good for all sides involved," noting that while the information will be reviewed by his team behind closed doors, it will eventually be briefed to the public on a designated website once any valuable information is found.

What Loeb is guaranteed to find, however, is critics of his approach — and some scientists have already spoken out against his appointment in what's deemed to be a potentially vital position of research.

Arizona State University astrophysicist Steve Desch has been a notable critic of Loeb's work and approaches in the past, and he's hit out against his fellow scientist once again following the creation of this new team.

"I don't know what's going to come of this," Desch proclaimed, expressing his concern over the new government project, "but we're not going to get any closer to answering these questions with him in charge."