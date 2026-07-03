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Jodie Foster says Brad Pitt's 2025 blockbuster was 'made with AI'
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Jodie Foster says Brad Pitt's 2025 blockbuster was 'made with AI'

The actor believes the F1 movie used AI in its production

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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