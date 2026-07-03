Jodie Foster says Brad Pitt's 2025 blockbuster was 'made with AI'

Hollywood star Jodie Foster has made a shocking claim that Brad Pitt’s latest blockbuster flick was allegedly ‘made with AI’.

The movie in question is F1 which was released last year and follows the story of a racing driver (played by Pitt) who returns to the motorsport after a 30-year absence.

The film was a huge box office success, grossing over $634 million globally and earning a decent score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, one actor believes there may have been a secret trick with the making of the movie, claiming it could have been created using AI.

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Foster appeared on a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival to discuss the future of Hollywood.

Jodie Foster appeared on a panel to discuss the future of AI in Hollywood (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

There, she said: “I don’t say this disparagingly - how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I’m like, ‘F1 was made by AI.’ Wasn’t it?”

She went on to claim that the structure of the movie was ‘exactly the structure that you would learn in school’, and lines were said ‘exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time’.

But while the Hollywood actor admitted that the technology could be helpful for ‘small things’, she expressed concern that this could lead to job losses in the industry.

Foster went on to say: “Hopefully things like unions will be able to come in and say, you can use my actor 20 times, but you’re going to pay him 20 times. And I think that’s fair.”

There is no evidence to prove F1 had any AI involvement in its production.

The advancement of AI in Hollywood

The tech has already been dabbled with in Hollywood, with the creation of the world’s first AI actor, Tilly Norwood.

Tilly Norwood is the world's first AI actor (Instagram/tillynorwood)

The creation is part of Eline Van der Velden’s Particle6 production company and has caused quite a stir across social media, with many expressing their horror and outrage at the concept of a movie star that completely removes the human element.

In a statement posted online, Van der Velden said: “To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work - a piece of art.

“Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.”