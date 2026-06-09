While Apple's WWDC 2026 talk appeared to indicate that the Watch Series 9 was incompatible with the newly announced watchOS 27, the tech giant has now confirmed that this was left off 'accidentally' and that the gadget will indeed continue to receive support.

There will always reach a point where devices no longer receive software updates, yet owners of the Apple Watch Series 9 were left stunned after they discovered their device missing from the watchOS 27 compatibility list during WWDC this week.

Over four generations of the wearable device are losing the ability to update now, but even then it seemed a little too soon for the gadget released only three years ago to be left by the wayside.

Apple has now confirmed that this was an error on its part, as reported by 9to5Mac, insisting that the Watch Series 9 will continue to be eligible for updates and be able to take advantage of everything that the new watchOS has to offer.

What devices are compatible with watchOS 27?

Only a small number of Apple Watches are eligible for the newest watchOS version, and this is likely due to the increased hardware demands that the introduction of an AI-enhanced Siri necessitates.

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Here are all of the devices you'll be able to download and install watchOS 27 on:

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch Series 9 is thankfully included in the list of watchOS 27 compatible devices after it was 'accidentally' left off (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Consequently, the Apple Watch Series 6, 7, and 8, alongside the SE 2 and original Ultra are all losing support after being eligible for the previous watchOS version, so you might want to consider an upgrade if you're wearing one of these right now.

What's new in watchOS 27?

As mentioned, the biggest new addition to watchOS 27 is the integration of Apple's new and improved Siri, which lets you start a conversation with the AI companion from your wrist which adds an even greater level of convenience.

Apple announced lots of welcome new features arriving with watchOS 26 during the recent WWDC26 keynote (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There are also lots of welcome quality of life changes that should make your experience using your Apple Watch better than ever, including better battery efficiency, greater accuracy when step tracking, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, and faster media playback/

You can also view your card balance directly on the Apple Watch to save you having to pull out your phone, and you can also access and transit cards and IDs through Smart Stack for added convenience.