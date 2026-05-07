Apple is being slammed online over an 'embarrassing' new Watch feature rumoured to be coming with the new OS update.

While the iPhone 18 is on the horizon, as is a first-of-its-kind foldable iPhone, iOS 27 is set to bring a plethora of upgrades, including a dedicated Siri app and expanded satellite connectivity.

With CEO Tim Cook stepping down and new leadership under John Ternus taking the reins, the company is signalling its intent to push its technology and AI capabilities further.

But not every rumoured upgrade has been landing well, as one feature reportedly coming to the Apple Watch with watchOS 27 has drawn a sharp response from fans.

Advert

The watchOS 27 update is set to bring a 'simplified' interface ( Shubhashish5/Getty)

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (as shared by MacRumors), Apple is testing several new watch faces for watchOS 27, internally code-named 'Orchid.'

One of the watch face is said to be a 'simplified take' of the Modular Ultra face, a design currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Currently, the Modular Ultra face offers a ton of information, including six layout options for the time display, training bezels showing Vitals and training load data. But the simplified version aims to strip most of that back for a cleaner look.

"It has the same large clock as the Ultra face but removes the option for a big complication in the center, the row of three smaller complications above the time and information placed around the bezel," Gurman wrote in a report. "The result is a large clock that fills the top two-thirds of the display, with a row of three smaller complications beneath it."





The goal is to give standard Series watch users a taste of the Ultra aesthetic without overwhelming the smaller display with too much information, Gurman noted.

However, the announcement hasn't gone down so well in the Apple community, with some users feeling the interface should already exist.

"I don’t understand why we need to wait for Apple to do anything at all. This should be fully user/developer controllable. This should be the most obvious advantage of a watch with a screen. It’s embarrassing," one user wrote on Reddit in response to the announcement.

Another added: "The bizarre product line splits in Apple Watch are one of the most confusing things that Apple has done in a long time."

A third user commented: "Modular ultra coming to non-ultra watches. Except it'll only have 3 small complications and 2/3s of the screen will be a clock. So not really a modular ultra face."