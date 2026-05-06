It's another slap on the wrist for Apple, as one of the world's biggest tech companies has vowed to pay out $250 million to customers after it was accused of 'misleading' them over fancy new artificial intelligence features on the iPhone.

Up there with Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), and Microsoft, Apple is one of only four companies to have crossed that lucrative $4 trillion market cap. 2026 is set to be another bumper year for the company, and while it's all change as John Ternus replaces Tim Cook, the upcoming release of the iPhone 18 line is sure to see the dollars roll in.

If that wasn't enough, this is the year that the long-rumored iPhone Fold will supposedly be revealed.

Unfortunately for Apple, some of those tasty profits are about to be wiped out by a $250 million settlement.

Why is Apple paying a $250 million settlement?

Apple was forced to pull its Siri adverts (Apple)

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As confirmed by MacRumors, Apple has agreed to a $250 settlement after personalized Siri features were teased for release alongside the iPhone 16.

This wouldn't be Apple's first Siri-related lawsuit, but this time, the souped-up personal assistant was unveiled at WWDC 2024 and continued to be promoted in ads and videos after the iPhone 16 launched that September. Apple quietly removed these iPhone ads when Siri Apple Intelligence was eventually delayed in March 2025, but by that point, fans had been getting themselves in a frenzy for months.

A lawsuit alleged that Apple had violated consumer law by misleading consumers, adding that some had bought a device "with features that did not exist or were materially misrepresented."

Even though Apple didn't admit to any wrongdoing, a filing in California federal court confirms that the parties agreed to a settlement in December 2025.

The details explain how anyone who bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, could now be entitled to a payout.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple suggested it settled to avoid wasted time and legal fees: "Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."

Where to find your serial number on your iPhone?





Finding your iPhone's serial number is easy (Apple)

For those who are already scrambling to make a claim, there are a few caveats.

Customers in the US who bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 during this period can expect anywhere between $25 and $95, with devices covered including the iPhone 16‌, iPhone 16e, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Previous claims involved iPhone owners submitting their name and address, the email associated with their Apple ID, and either proof of purchase or the serial number and model name for each device you're making a claim over.

To find your serial number, open the Settings app, tap General, then About. Alongside your iPhone name and what iOS it's running, you should see the model and the serial number.

You can also find it before setting up a new iPhone, simply pressing the 'i' symbol when greeted with the 'hello' screen.

Apple will start sending notices to eligible buyers within 45 days of May 5, with claim forms being available through an official settlement website.

In terms of the payout, the lower the claim volume, the higher the payout. The lowest will be $25 per device, so if you stumped up for a whole family of new iPhones during that period, you could soon be rolling in it.