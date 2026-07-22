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Samsung just launched a credit card with rewards that seem 'too good to be true'
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Samsung just launched a credit card with rewards that seem 'too good to be true'

Applications are now open to the general public to apply for the new credit card

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Samsung
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