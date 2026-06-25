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Man who predicted 2007 crash issues warning to anyone investing in US stocks right now
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Man who predicted 2007 crash issues warning to anyone investing in US stocks right now

He has given advice that goes against the grain

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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