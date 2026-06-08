Google Pixel owners might have already spotted a mysterious blue dot at the top of their screens since the latest update. Apparently, that feature will soon roll out to all Android devices, and it's all to do with a game-changing new cybersecurity feature that informs you when apps are tracking your location.

It can often be difficult to know exactly what access you're giving to apps and websites on your phone at any one time, and while you can head into the settings to tweak these features, it's not something you'll want to be doing at all times.

That's why new signals are being built into your smartphone's operating system, with a new mysterious blue dot that's arrived with the latest Android update for Google Pixel phones playing a key role in this.

A mysterious blue dot has suddenly appeared on Android phones (Joan Cros / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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As reported by Tech Advisor, this blue dot at the top of the screen – which has already launched with Android 16 QPR3 and will drop on other devices alongside Android 17 – lets you know when apps are actively using location data, and it could save you from an unnecessary privacy invasion.

While modern devices from manufacturers like Google or Samsung have greater cybersecurity protections than ever before, it's still something you should be thinking about on a daily basis. This is especially important when it comes to apps taking advantage of data you might want to keep private.

Location data is especially pertinent, as that can give away a lot about what you do or where you like to go regularly, and if this fell into the wrong hands, it could be especially dangerous.

There are some apps that you might be completely alright with using your location data – like Maps or even something like WhatsApp if you like to share your location with friends – but this blue dot now lets you know when your data is exposed in a situation you might not expect.

This blue dot will soon roll out to all Android devices with the launch of Android 17 (Klaudia Radecka / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Once the blue dot appears, you'll be able to tap it, and it'll provide further information about which apps are currently using or accessing your location data, as it could be one hiding in the background.

It's something that iPhones have had for a while now, but it's good to see that it has finally made its way over to the Android world to enhance the security of all devices.

What's more, it could also help you diagnose and mitigate any battery issues, as location services are often at the heart of some of the biggest power drains — so if something is unnecessarily using your location data, it's probably wise to just turn it off altogether.