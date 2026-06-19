Google has officially confirmed when it will begin to block ‘unverified’ Android apps from its devices.

This comes as the tech giant revealed that it will begin to rollout a developer verification system, which apps will need to undergo to be included in the Google Play Store.

In a new blog post written by Matthew Forsythe, who is the director of product management and Android app safety, he said: “Last year, we introduced Android developer verification to strengthen ecosystem security and stop malicious actors from hiding behind anonymity to release harmful apps.

“Millions of apps have been registered since the verification launched in March, covering nearly all installs on Google Play and a large majority of installs from outside of Google Play. We appreciate the feedback and partnership from industry leaders, developers, and Android communities that helped us design this experience and drive strong adoption.”

Advert

Google will block ‘unverified’ Android apps from its devices (Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Forsythe continued: “To further streamline app registration, we are launching a suite of developer-requested APIs to help you register apps in bulk or directly through your continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. The Android Developer ID Status API will let you check if a package name has already been registered, and the Android Developer Console API will let you register and manage package names directly within your development environment.

“Both APIs also support OAuth delegation, allowing third-party platforms, like Android app stores, to perform these operations natively on your behalf.”

App verification is being rolled out for the following stores:

Google (Google Play)

Honor (HONOR App Market)

OPlus (OPPO App Market)

Samsung (Galaxy Store)

Transsion (Palm Store)

vivo (V-Appstore)

Xiaomi (GetApps)

Google confirms timeline for ‘unverified’ Android apps being blocked from download

Google has confirmed that, from this month, it is starting to roll out a new system service which will be automatically installed onto Android devices.

From July, the new Android Developer ID Status API will be launched globally and in August, the new Android Developer Console API will launch.

Developers will need to verify their apps in order to keep them on smartphone stores (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Google will also introduce an ‘advanced flow for installing apps from unverified developers, which includes security checkpoints to resist coercion scams, while allowing power users to maintain the ability to sideload apps from unverified developers’.

From September, Forsythe explains: “App registration becomes required for participating stores in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Unregistered apps can be sideloaded with Android Debug Bridge or advanced flow.”

Then from 2027 onwards, the firm’s Android verification requirement will be expanded globally.