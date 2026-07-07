The week-long preliminary hearing of Tyler Robinson is currently underway, with the 23-year-old accused of being the person who fired a lethal shot that claimed the life of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was fatally wounded when giving a talk at Utah Valley University in September 2025, with an FBI manhunt leading to the eventual arrest of Robinson.

A series of disturbing messages sent between Robinson and his roommate linked him to the murder of the right-wing political activist, while a note under his keyboard reportedly read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Similarly, concerning Discord messages also connected Robinson to Kirk's shooting, although a preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah, will now decide whether there's enough evidence for a full trial.

District Court Judge Tony Graf will listen to the prosecution's evidence, with Robinson facing charges of aggravated murder and prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

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A week-long preliminary hearing will decide whether Robinson will stand trial (State of Utah / District Court)

The widowed Erika Kirk has repeatedly been mocked for how she's been presented to the world following her husband's death, although she seemed visibly shaken when she attended the preliminary hearing and came face-to-face with Robinson for the first time.

As reported by The Independent, Erika Kirk was seen crying before the hearing even started, then left the room as a police officer described the circumstances surrounding her husband's shooting.

This comes after Erika Kirk has previously been called out by the likes of Candace Owens, while some have accused her of 'faking' tears.

Even though Erika Kirk returned to her car and didn't speak to the media when leaving court, she has previously said she 'forgives' Charlie's killer.

The Kirk family was joined by Donald Trump Jr., with Erika Kirk famously being honored by the President of the United States at his State of the Union address.

Erika Kirk appears in court as Charlie Kirk murder case moves forward.



🎥: X/MattFinnFNC pic.twitter.com/ZOjSRiHiRf — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2026

Ahead of the hearing, Erika Kirk, Charlie's parents, and his sister released a joint statement to the media, saying: "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children."

Thanking well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers, the family concluded: "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Charlie Kirk's parents were also in attendance (Pool / Pool / Getty)

Elsewhere in the preliminary hearing, Graf witnessed new evidence and heard new witness statements, including surveillance footage that appears to show Robinson on the Utah Valley University campus four times on the day of Kirk's death.

It's said that Graf flinched when being shown one video that wasn't made available as part of the hearing's livestream.

Robinson's defense objected several times, with Kathryn Nester taking particular issue with the videos shown. Tyler Robinson sat with the defense team throughout and has yet to enter a plea. His team has pushed for the death penalty to be taken off the table.

As the preliminary hearing continues, expect to learn more as the defense unsuccessfully lobbies to ban TV cameras and photography. Erika Kirk was among those who called for cameras to be present, arguing it would ensure transparency.