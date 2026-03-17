Adam Scott sends Severance fans wild with new statement on season 3 of hit Apple TV show

Adam Scott has sent fans into a frenzy over a new update he has provided about the hit show Severance.

The TV series has become a favorite among fans after the first season first dropped on Apple TV+ back in 2022.

The highly anticipated second season was released in January 2025 and since then, viewers have been questioning when the third instalment will begin production.

The dystopian thriller, directed by Ben Stiller, follows a workforce where employees have their consciousness separated - or severed - using an implanted chip.

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When they’re at work, they have no personal memories and at home, they have no memory of their time at work to ensure that highly classified information doesn’t get leaked.

The show follows a character named Mark (played by Adam Scott) who has been chosen to be severed, splitting his personality into an ‘Innie’ and an ‘Outie’.

Innies never experience going home, so they feel like they’re eternally at work, while Outies have no memory of going to work.

Within the world, the concept of being severed is controversial and there is a strict separation of Innies and Outies.

The show’s first season received critical acclaim, earning it 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with season two also gaining high praise with 94% on the review website.

Now, Scott has provided an update about the upcoming season three, which currently does not have a release date.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor was asked when the third season will begin production, with Scott replying: “We’re starting very soon.”

Scott was pressed for more confirmation on the timeline, to which he said: “Very, very soon. Okay, I’ll put two ‘verys’ on that.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third season of Severance (Apple TV+)

He added: “There will be exciting new characters, we’ll kind of get to that when we get to that but yeah, it will be exciting.”

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the statement, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “‘Very soon' is music to my ears. This show is too good. Those scripts better be as wild or better than the last ones.”

Another said: “Season 2 ended on such a wild note that I need Season 3 to get here immediately. This show does not miss.”

A third person commented: “THEY HAVENT EVEN STARTED FILMING YET????”

And a fourth added: “The wait for Season 3 is going to feel like the longest shift at Lumon.”