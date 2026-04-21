Tim Cook is transitioning away from his role as Apple's CEO after a nearly 15-year reign, and while that will have a seismic impact on the company as a whole, your favorite shows on Apple TV could be affected the most.

There might not have been bigger shoes to fill than those of Steve Jobs after he passed away in 2011, leaving then-COO Tim Cook to take the mantle of the world's biggest tech company.

While some have thrown criticism his way over the years – especially regarding the recent failed launch of Apple Intelligence and a revamped Siri – Cook has continued to ensure Apple's success and oversaw significant enhancements to its main product lines like the iPhone and MacBook.

In news that shocked the tech industry, however, Cook announced that he would be stepping down as Apple CEO towards the end of the summer, making way for John Ternus to take his place while he becomes the company's executive chairman.

Why is Tim Cook leaving Apple?

While there has been no concrete reason given for Tim Cook's decision to step down as CEO, the official statement from Apple indicates that it was part of a long-term planning process that makes sense considering the fact that Cook is 65-years-old.

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Tim Cook is officially stepping down as Apple CEO in a move that has shocked many (Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images)

Ternus is stepping up to the CEO position at roughly the same age that Cook did post-Jobs, and while his new role will see him assist "with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world," it will probably be less hands-on moving forward.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," explained Tim Cook in a statement following his announcement.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."

Will Tim Cook leaving impact Apple TV?

There's bound to be a number of changes put in place when Ternus officially takes over from Cook later this year, one area that could see a significant shift is streaming, with Apple TV being one of the outgoing CEO's biggest passions.

It has been well documented that Apple TV – at least in its current format – loses a considerable amount of money, yet its catalog of original shows has been consistently hailed as some of the best in the business.

Cook's approach to Apple TV has allowed it to flourish into an industry leading platform (Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

This is because Apple, unlike rivals like Netflix or Disney+, has focused almost entirely on original content in lieu of a larger initial library. This has meant that it's less appealing to subscribe to consistently for some watchers who opt instead to only resubscribe when new seasons launch, but it's a sacrifice that the company is willing to make to avoid short-term bloat.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Cook previously asserted that Apple "elected not to go out and procure a catalog. I know that's a faster way into the business, but it didn't feel like Apple at the end of the day."

He added that "Apple should have something that we pour our passion into, and that's exactly what we're doing with the shows. And now you can see us hitting a stride. It feels wonderful."

This has led to numerous award-winning shows like Severance, The Studio, and even the recently-released Pluribus from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.





"I need to know how this news impacts Shrinking, Slow Horses & all the other tremendous television Apple's made in the last few years," wrote one concerned subscriber on X. "Apple TV has my respect by now. Hopefully that doesn't change."

There's unlikely to be a money issue at Apple right now that would prompt Ternus to look for cost-cutting measures, but a different approach could be all that's needed to dismantle a service that many have grown to love over the years.