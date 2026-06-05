It looks like Apple is set to announce its latest operating system at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and a leaked support list could give users some insight on what to expect.
While Apple is known to provide some of the longest software support in the smartphone industry, each major iOS release usually marks the end of the road for a handful of older devices.
Last year, several aging models were left behind when newer software arrived, and reports suggest the same could happen again with iOS 27.
With the event set to take place on Monday (June 8), a reported list of supported devices has been revealed, and if the leak proves to be accurate, it could mean that users with an iPhone 12 or newer will still be able to download the latest version of iOS.
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According to a report by TechRadar, here is the full list of devices which are rumored to be compatible with iOS 27:
However, it looks like other devices could soon be set to lose support in the next couple of years.
This includes the iPhone 13 which many users have shared experiencing an ‘apocalypse’ with the device.
Lee Elliott, who is a mobile phone expert at Compare and Recycle, explained: “iPhone 13 users only have two major iOS updates to expect before Apple drops the support for this model meaning that there will be more risks with using an unsupported iPhone including data leaks and security breaches in addition to frequent shutdowns and freezes.
“When a phone nears the end of iOS support, trade-in values start decreasing, so it is wise to consider a timely upgrade to avoid disappointment when it comes time to trade in.”
Elliott added: “Gradually over time, as the battery goes through hundreds of charge cycles, the device's battery starts to age chemically, and its ability to hold charge declines. Once this starts to take effect, the device can no longer supply the peak power it once had to run intense tasks smoothly, often resulting in the phone lagging and freezing.”