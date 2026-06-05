It looks like Apple is set to announce its latest operating system at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and a leaked support list could give users some insight on what to expect.

While Apple is known to provide some of the longest software support in the smartphone industry, each major iOS release usually marks the end of the road for a handful of older devices.

Last year, several aging models were left behind when newer software arrived, and reports suggest the same could happen again with iOS 27.

With the event set to take place on Monday (June 8), a reported list of supported devices has been revealed, and if the leak proves to be accurate, it could mean that users with an iPhone 12 or newer will still be able to download the latest version of iOS.

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Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 next week (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to a report by TechRadar, here is the full list of devices which are rumored to be compatible with iOS 27:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

However, it looks like other devices could soon be set to lose support in the next couple of years.

This includes the iPhone 13 which many users have shared experiencing an ‘apocalypse’ with the device.

Lee Elliott, who is a mobile phone expert at Compare and Recycle, explained: “iPhone 13 users only have two major iOS updates to expect before Apple drops the support for this model meaning that there will be more risks with using an unsupported iPhone including data leaks and security breaches in addition to frequent shutdowns and freezes.

This iOS update will mark the end of the road for a handful of older Apple devices (Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“When a phone nears the end of iOS support, trade-in values start decreasing, so it is wise to consider a timely upgrade to avoid disappointment when it comes time to trade in.”

Elliott added: “Gradually over time, as the battery goes through hundreds of charge cycles, the device's battery starts to age chemically, and its ability to hold charge declines. Once this starts to take effect, the device can no longer supply the peak power it once had to run intense tasks smoothly, often resulting in the phone lagging and freezing.”