The so-called ‘iPhone 13 apocalypse’ has become a hot topic online after many users have shared their frustration over their deteriorating devices.

This has become a growing trend on social media as a lot of Apple users who are still clinging onto their iPhone 13 are finding the device to be increasingly unreliable.

However, while some people have put their tinfoil hats on to puzzle out this conspiracy, it turns out that there could be a rational explanation as to why the phone model isn’t performing as well as it once did.

Reason behind the ‘iPhone 13 apocalypse’

One expert has shed some light on what is actually happening with the iPhone 13 and why owners of this model are suddenly having issues with it.

iPhone 13 users face a 2028 deadline for their iOS support (Wachiwit/Getty Images)

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Lee Elliott, who is a mobile phone expert at Compare and Recycle, talks through the common problems people are facing and more importantly, why.

Elliott said: “After nearly five years on the market, users are reporting multiple hardware and software issues appearing with the iPhone 13 model, largely traced back to battery degradation.

“Gradually over time, as the battery goes through hundreds of charge cycles, the device's battery starts to age chemically, and its ability to hold charge declines. Once this starts to take effect, the device can no longer supply the peak power it once had to run intense tasks smoothly, often resulting in the phone lagging and freezing.





“With newer apps and iOS core updates requiring more processing power and memory, this can push an older device's internal memory to its limit. As users on TikTok have reported, devices are even breaking entirely after the new iOS update.”

iPhone 13 users are facing a 2028 deadline

As the phone model continues to age, users are facing a deadline for how long they will receive iOS support, with it expected to come to an end in 2028.

Elliott continued: “iPhone 13 users only have two major iOS updates to expect before Apple drops the support for this model meaning that there will be more risks with using an unsupported iPhone including data leaks and security breaches in addition to frequent shutdowns and freezes.

Apple users are concerned about the ‘iPhone 13 apocalypse’ (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“When a phone nears the end of iOS support, trade-in values start decreasing, so it is wise to consider a timely upgrade to avoid disappointment when it comes time to trade in.”

How can you prolong the life of your iPhone 13?

If you own an iPhone 13, don’t panic just yet because there are some things you can do to help improve the longevity of your device.

First off, have a look at your battery health which can be viewed in your phone’s settings.

If your battery is performing below 80% then it might be wise to replace it with a new Apple-approved battery.

It could also be worth avoiding any iOS updates ‘as soon as they come out’ and instead, ‘wait for a more stable version’.