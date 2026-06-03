Tech insider says Apple might be dropping a game-changing alternative to the Apple Watch

Summer is (hopefully) nearly here, and whether you're limbering up for your first big marathon or you just want to up your gym game, there are swirling rumors that Apple is about to make another big move into the fitness scene. Since its launch in 2015, the Apple Watch has been heralded as a monumental commercial and critical success for the tech giant, especially as it helped revolutionize how iPhone users can take their devices on the move more compactly and durably.

Having made $127 billion for Apple, the Apple Watch will undoubtedly be held up there with the likes of the iPhone, Mac, and AirPods (not the iPod Socks). But what comes next, and could it finally compete with the WHOOP and Fitbit Air as screenless fitness trackers? Some sources say yes, but we could be facing a slight delay.

Apple Watch fans are begging for an evolution of the product line (Apple)

Although it might sound counterintuitive for Apple to release a product like this because they're often described as 'anti-smartwatches', it seems like a logical evolution from the Apple Watch.

Advert

There are new rumors that Apple is queuing up its own screenless wearable akin to the WHOOP and Fitbit Air, with this ramping up ahead of WWDC.

People have been repeatedly sharing a concept for a screenless wearable from Parker Ortolani, with a Fitbit Air-inspired product called the Apple Loop (good luck getting that name past WHOOP).

Still, it's a popular idea, with one fan cheering on a post from tech creator Emkwan and adding: "Would def buy it. Don’t want a screen on my wrist so this is great!"

Another added: "This will help dust off the watch collection. Been considering the Fitbit but I hope this rumor is true."

A third concluded: "Let's hope Apple keeps pricing competitive and without the subscription. But knowing Apple, it'll likely be overpriced and have a subscription."

Ironically, someone called for a return of the ill-fated Nike FuelBand, which Apple partnered with in 2012 and arguably helped kick off the wearable tech trend.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed all things fitness and reiterated: "There will always be demand for traditional smartwatches, complete with apps, watch faces and workout tools. But a growing number of consumers no longer desire another screen competing for their attention.

“They simply want accurate health tracking paired with meaningful recommendations and coaching. That creates both a major opportunity and a growing threat for Apple."

There are increasing rumors that Apple is getting ready to rival WHOOP (Franco Arland / Contributor / Getty)

Gurman said that the AI health coaching service known as 'Project Mulberry' was recently scaled back and isn't expected to appear until later in the iOS 27 update cycle, suggesting that the above might not be on the way…yet

Tim Cook was a big supporter of the Apple Watch and the company's health push, meaning his move into becoming executive chairman could be seen as a loss for this corner of the market. Added to this, Fitness+ leader Jay Blahnik is leaving Apple, while Apple Watch marketing chief Stan Ng has retired, and senior Apple Watch marketing manager Eric Charles has left. If that wasn't enough to contend with, there's been a steady loss of talent to Oura.

At least incoming CEO John Ternus is another Apple Watch and health nut who wants to keep them at the core of the company. It's clear that Apple users are hungry for something new in the Apple Watch scene, and even if the Loop is just a concept for now, it feels like only a matter of time until Apple releases something that will surely be similar.