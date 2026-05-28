Google has launched a brand-new Fitbit, and with no screen and a competitive price, it seriously stands out from the crowd.

The wearable tech market has grown immensely over the past decade. A recent in-depth comparison by Marques Brownlee between the Apple Watch and the highly anticipated Whoop showed that the best smartwatch on the market depends on whether you want basic tracking or a full picture of your health data.

Now, Google's new Fitbit model introduces its own set of innovative features but has deliberately missed out a major design.

The new Fitbit Air costs around $100 (£84.99) and promises its users all-new personalised health tracking powered by artificial intelligence.

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The Google #FitbitAir Special Edition band¹,² was designed by @StephenCurry30 with your personalized performance in mind: https://t.co/8LQBd4bIFJ pic.twitter.com/oxgTEfbNlN — Google Health (@googlehealth) May 26, 2026





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The major change from previous models is that the Fitbit Air does not have a screen.

The move is an unmistakable response to the rise of Whoop, the screenless fitness tracker aimed at athletes and health-conscious consumers.

Whoop boasts more than 2.5 million subscribers and a valuation exceeding $10 billion, proving there is a demand for wearables that prioritise app data over the watch's display.

Like smart ring developer Oura, Whoop has built its reputation on proactive health monitoring and detailed personalised plans rather than a glossy user interface.

And the same goes for Google, all data and tracking on the Fitbit Air can be done in the Google Health app.

Developed in partnership with NBA star Stephen Curry, the Fitbit Air works within the Google Health ecosystem and is available on both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Google Health app will allow users to connect their Fitbit Air data (Twenty47studio/Getty)

Without a subscription, the smartwatch covers the basics like activity and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to log nutrition and view metrics for heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing rate, blood oxygen and more.

Unlike Whoop which requires a subscription to work, Google's approach is for users to pay for the hardware upfront and optionally subscribe to Google Health Premium for extra features.

The optional $10-a-month subscription grants users access to Google Health Premium which offers a 24/7 AI Health Coach. Built on Google's Gemini, the coach promises personal coaching that adjusts to your schedule and situation.

"Every day is different. Get coaching that keeps you on track no matter what life brings, whether you’re managing sleep in a new time zone or adjusting workouts around an injury," the Google product page reads.

Users can ask the AI questions and get personalised responses based on their health data the app's tracking. The subscription also offers morning and evening briefings, weather announcements, deeper sleep analysis, workout plans and a huge library of exercises.