Apple TV continues to churn out some of the best shows around, and while it still seems that no one can touch the streaming empire cultivated by Netflix, that doesn't stop others from delivering some pretty stellar originals.

While Disney+ boasts all things Marvel and TV greats like WandaVision, Amazon Prime has the bloody superhero adventures of The Boys and Invincible. Don't feel too bad for Apple, and although it feels like there's something of a void as we wait for the eventual release of Severance season 3, Vince Gilligan's Pluribus more than filled the gap as the Breaking Bad creator delivered a very different kind of story.

Elsewhere, the Apple orchard is groaning with streaming greats like Silo, the long-awaited return of Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and more.

The Savant was postponed in the aftermath of Kirk's shooting (Apple TV)

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For those who pencilled in Melissa James Gibson's The Savant, you were probably disappointed that it didn't hit its proposed September 2025 release date. You might remember a not-so-little news story that dominated headlines in September last year, with Charlie Kirk's assassination being heard around the world.

The controversial Turning Point USA CEO was shot dead while giving a talk on gun violence at Utah Valley University on September 10. An FBI manhunt led to the arrest of Tyler Robinson, with the 23-year-old currently awaiting trial while accused of Kirk's murder.

This all circles back to The Savant due to its content and the fact that it's based on a 2019 article from Andrea Stanley. Appearing in Cosmopolitan, Stanley's "Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?" tells the story of Jodi Goodwin, a woman who infiltrated online hate groups to try and prevent large-scale public attacks before they happen. This earned Goodwin the titular nickname of 'the Savant', with Jessica Chastain due to play her in the eight-part miniseries.

Back when Kirk was shot, Apple TV released its own statement that said: "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant.’ We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

This was something that Chastain disagreed with, quickly taking to Instagram to share her thoughts. Also serving as an executive producer, Chastain wrote: "I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is."

Saying that The Savant is about 'heroes' that work to stop violence before it happens, Chastain continued: "Honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when ‘The Savant’ is released."

According to Variety, The Savant is finally set to release at some point in the near future. Speaking at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, the star explained: "Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it'."

Although Chastain herself didn't confirm when The Savant would air, the outlet said sources claim it'll be July when the series finally airs.

While there continues to be much controversy surrounding Kirk's death and those who mock it or the widowed Erika Kirk, it seems The Savant's delay was an unfortunate case of wrong place, wrong time.