The fallout from Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere documentary continues to create drama.

The Netflix feature film was designed to investigate the attraction of controversial masculinity content and how these online personalities are shaping young men's beliefs.

While the show quickly climbed into the Top 10 on the streaming giant, it's created nothing but trouble for its featured cast, who have been publicly criticising the documentary.

At the same time, the British-American journalist spoke candidly about his thoughts on one of the main influencers he profiled.

Advert

Along with figures like Amrou Fudl and Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (known as Myron Gaines and Sneako online), Inside the Manosphere shone the spotlight on Harrison 'HSTikkyTokky' Sullivan.

HS showed Morgan an image which caused him to storm off camera (Carl Court/Staff/Getty)

Some might've already be familiar with the influencer as he was subject to a year-long manhunt after he crashed his McLaren 720S and fled the UK, and has been banned on the Kick platform previously for his explicit content.

Unlike Sneako, who has appeared to take a more measured approach since filming wrapped, HS is still very much defending his views on his exposure and Theroux himself.

Last night (18 March), HS appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss his role in Inside the Manosphere. But the interview soon got heated, leading Morgan to eventually storm off the show.

At one point, Piers Morgan described the influencer as a ‘f**king idiot’, a 'half-wit', and a ‘sexist, misogynist, homophobic twerp’ on the show.

After insults back and forth, and HS showing Morgan a picture, the British broadcaster ended the interview by saying: “Let’s end this, please [...] You know what? I’m not doing this. Sorry, guys, it’s pointless.”

Morgan regularly supports his wife on social media (Instagram/celia.walden)

Of course, the internet became hooked and curious about the specific image that HS showed Morgan that caused him to end the show early.

Well, the photo turned out to be a 2022 Instagram post from the host's wife, Celia Walden, showing her relaxing in a bikini above a sign reading: "Wanted - Pool Boy, no experience needed."

Walden added in the comments section of her post: "Warning to applicants: like the pool, HIGH MAINTENANCE.”

During the show, HS held up the photo on is phone and remarked: “That’s your ting bro, that’s your girl.”

Morgan then decided to end the segment and walk off camera, as HS laughed at the situation. The streamer also claimed that the host was ‘cooked,’ later calling the broadcaster an 'idiot', in a follow-up video responding to the viral moment.

HS shared a clip of the interview on his social media, captioning: "Piers Morgan… the man that acts holier than thou but gets cucked by his Mrs on the daily."

He then took to X to call him 'spineless', adding: "He's an idiot. He got punked on his own show, and his wife gets f**ked by other men. How embarrassing, Piers."