Piers Morgan walks out of own show after fiery row with Theroux doc's HSTikkyTokky

Some might fear that the manosphere is in danger of sucking in more susceptible young men, but in the aftermath of Netflix airing Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, it seems the general consensus is very much against the idea of this male-focused subculture and those who took part in the documentary.

While we can only imagine the headlines if Netflix had managed to nab Andrew Tate, the so-called 'Top G' said he was too famous for Louis Theroux. Instead, a who's who of supposedly Tate-adjacent names led Adrian Choa's 90-minute documentary and caused a stir online.

Alongside the likes of Amrou Fudl and Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (known as Myron Gaines and Sneako online), Inside the Manosphere shone the spotlight on Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan. Some might've already known the influencer because he was subject to a year-long manhunt after he crashed his McLaren 720S and fled abroad.

Sullivan was seen laughing as Morgan walked off (Kick.com / HSTikkyTokky)

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While some, like Sneako, seem to have had something of a softening since filming Inside the Manosphere, Sullivan is still very much at the center and defending his views.

Continuing to stand by persona, HSTikkyTokky butted heads with Piers Morgan, causing the journalist to walk off his own show during a fiery exchange.

Things escalated when Morgan tried to discuss how Sullivan should raise a family, while the latter then referred to the journalist being mentioned in the Epstein files and being photographed alongside Ghislaine Maxwell – throwing some scandalous allegations into the mix.

Morgan asked if HSTikkyTokky wanted to 'keep doing this', saying: "You're making yourself look an even bigger idiot than you did on the Netflix show."

Sullivan then suggested that Morgan's wife was at home wanting to get 'used' by other men, claiming that he's pushing a 'homophobic' narrative about the influencer.

It was here that things really descended into madness, with HSTikkyTokky making a jibe about him sleeping with Morgan's wife and saying: "We can all have a push and a shove, sir, let's go back to talking about the documentary and less of the homophobia."

Warning: The following clip contains strong language





Morgan revealed what he really thinks of Sullivan, shuffling his papers as he sniped: "I think you're a f**king idiot, I think you're a sexist, misogynist, homophobic twerp, who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are. You're a little halfwit, and you'll make your little followers have a little laugh..."

Although Sullivan appeared to try and calm things down while saying there are 50 more things they could stupidly argue about, Morgan concluded that there's no point 'wasting' his time and branded HSTikkyTokky a two-year-old. The final straw came when Sullivan said Morgan was 'rattled' and then showed an apparent image of the journalist’s wife from social media.

Walking off the set, Morgan said: "Let's end this please...You know what, I'm not doing this, sorry guys. It's pointless."

HSTikkyTokky was seen laughing as Morgan's chair was left empty and his camera cut to a placeholder.

At the time of writing, the interview has been shared numerous times online, but not on Morgan's own channels.