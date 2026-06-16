A bizarre image of U.S. President Donald Trump has been circulating social media, showing the chief of state meeting what vampiric-looking figures, and infamous hacking group Anonymous has offered an unexpected response to the situation.

Anonymous has built up a reputation over the years for throwing barbed insults at the far right, and President Donald Trump has often been the subject of the group's ridicule on social media.

Their latest post appeared to come to his defense – albeit in a way that redirects people's focus – as they called for users on the internet to 'stop' sharing a concerning photo.

"This picture is being circulated around social media today. It's probably AI — but it's also f***ing hilarious," Anonymous' post on X reads.

This picture is being circulated around social media today. It's probably AI - but it's also fucking hilarious.

Is it supposed to represent Trump meeting with his Illuminati vampiric masters? LOL. People create AI bullshit and stupid people believe it. Stop it. Just stop. pic.twitter.com/QsZD18X7ye — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 12, 2026

"Is it supposed to represent Trump meeting with his Illuminati vampiric masters? LOL. People create AI bulls*** and stupid people believe it. Stop it. Just stop."

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It's certainly not hard to believe that the photo's contents are fabricated – especially as any hypothetical meeting between Trump and 'vampire overlords' likely wouldn't happen in broad daylight if they did exist – but its convincing nature for many exposes quite how hard it has become to discern between real and fake.

An image depicting Trump with a group of vampiric figures has gone viral on social media, although many deem it to be AI generated (X/YourAnonNews)

If this photo didn't contain such an unbelievable set of subjects then you'd be hard pressed to tell that it's AI, and many are even still convinced that it's real in some way or another.

Another factor that some have brought up is the abundance of AI generated imagery on Trump's own social media feeds, with his Truth Social account serving as a seemingly endless conveyor belt of often derogatory fabrications.

While many of these AI images are used to bolster his own profile – including an image of himself as both the Pope and even Jesus Christ – many other creations depict his political opponents in a negative light, such as one video that showed him dumping excrement on protestors.

Trump has shared countless AI images of his own on social media, so some might see this as 'payback' (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

You can understand Anonymous' perspective too, even if it does come as a surprise, as there are plenty of reasons to criticise or call out President Trump without resorting to 'AI bulls***', and that perhaps also plays into powerful figures using AI as a defense for situations where it might not actually apply.

Don't expect to see the hacking group pull their punches from now on though, as they'll be back to calling out Elon Musk in no time, and he's sure to bite back if their complicated history is anything to go by.