UFC Freedom 250 took over the White House last night, yet one of the biggest revelations following the event emerged from alleged messages sent by President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, as he allegedly asked former fighter and current commentator Daniel Cormier if the fights were 'rigged'.

Trump has since vehemently denied these claims, calling out supposedly 'AI generated screenshots' circulating on social media, with the president's son even claiming that he spoke to Cormier who denied sharing the messages.

The alleged messages, shared by former UFC champion Cormier on X just before the event took place, show Eric Trump instigating the interaction and asking if there was "anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow."

He then appeared to quiz Cormier on placing any bets and if any of the fighters are injured, before 'cutting to the chase' and asking if the fights are 'rigged' ahead of time.

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Eric Trump appeared to ask Daniel Cormier if any of the upcoming UFC fights were 'rigged' (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I've been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$," Trump wrote in the alleged messages.

The world of combat sports is certainly no stranger to accusations of pre-determined results, as blockbuster boxing bouts like the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were flooded with similar claims.

Alongside screenshots of the conversation with Trump, Cormier also allegedly wrote: "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent.

"The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event."

Cormier has either since deleted the post or, as Trump himself claims, it was fabricated (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The implications of these messages if they turned out to be real would be significant – especially as the event in question was held at the White House – yet Eric Trump has spoken out against the claims in a statement on X.

"We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online," he wrote. "I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated."

We are aware of the fake, AI generated screenshots being circulated online. I have never spoken to Daniel. He has since deleted his post, which confirms it was clearly fabricated. @UFC @danawhite — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026





What appears to be suggested here is that the screenshotted conversation between Cormier and Trump was AI generated – seemingly by Cormier himself – but the tweet itself was real — a fact some have tried to confirm through screen-recorded videos of the post on their timeline.

As reported by the Independent, the Trump Organization has also issued a similar claim, with spokesperson Kimberly Benza outlining:

"These screenshots are fake. They were fabricated and do not reflect reality... Please do better before sharing misinformation."