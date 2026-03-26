Drew Desbordes, known better by his online persona Druski, has built up a reputation for his often provocative skits, implementing social commentary and wild impressions that often go viral across the internet.

He has previously poked fun at church pastors, social media famous barbers, car salesmen, and 'oldhead' bikers, but some of his most popular skits see him don what can only be described as 'whiteface'.

Most notably this allowed him to go undercover at a NASCAR event as a 'guy who is just proud to be American', and he's brought it back once more to mock conservative white women with one particular target in mind.

Accumulating over 30 million views in just a matter of hours after it was released, the video sees Druski mimic the highly religious activities of these often extremely wealthy women, alongside trips to Starbucks and regular pilates sessions.

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While it can be viewed as a wide-reaching satire, much of the video appears to directly mock the actions of Erika Kirk, referencing specific interviews and activities that have been poked fun at online following her husband's death last year.

Druski can be seen wearing a mimicry of Kirk's signature jewellery, alongside heavy pyrotechnic shows and an interview where she stares menacingly at the camera after discussing God's wrath.

One commenter on TikTok did wonder whether Erika Kirk or current White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the target – considering his clothes appear to be more geared towards the latter – but Grok appeared to get the memo with analysis that Kirk herself might not be too happy with.

Calling upon the AI chatbot with a screenshot of Druski's face within the video, one user on X asked 'who is this', to which Grok responded:

"That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top 'conservative woman' character across all those scenes — patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughts!"









It does appear to blur the lines a little in its estimation of the image, noting that it is both Erika Kirk and an actor 'playing' her, yet it does perhaps suggest that Druski's impersonation is better than he might have hoped with much of the credit going to his team.

"His makeup artist is amazingg," declared one commenter on TikTok, whereas another chimed in to note that their "brain cannot process that this is Druski, like look at the hands."

Many on X had a similar reaction to Grok specifically, with one noting "they're gonna be mad as hell," with another adding: "Nerver change Grok. Never change."