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Trump's move to sell early access to his Truth Social posts appears 'illegal', officials warn
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Trump's move to sell early access to his Truth Social posts appears 'illegal', officials warn

Two senators have called for an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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