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Creators of iconic social network announce surprise plans to revive platform
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Creators of iconic social network announce surprise plans to revive platform

Myspace celebrated its peak in 2006, not long before it was eclipsed by the boom of Facebook

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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