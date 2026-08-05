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President Donald Trump under fire for demolishing 'weeks' of work on $5 million White House project
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President Donald Trump under fire for demolishing 'weeks' of work on $5 million White House project

Trump issued one major complaint about the impact of the work

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Donald Trump
Politics

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