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Scientists discover surprising side effect of GLP-1 drug and it involves your eyes
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Scientists discover surprising side effect of GLP-1 drug and it involves your eyes

Weight loss medication could lower the risk of patients being diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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