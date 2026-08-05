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Apocalypse fears rise as three rare astronomical events are set to collide on same day next week
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Apocalypse fears rise as three rare astronomical events are set to collide on same day next week

It includes a solar eclipse and a meteor shower

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Foster via Getty
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