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Tesla vehicle recalled 11 times chosen by NASA to save astronauts' lives in case of launchpad emergency
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Tesla vehicle recalled 11 times chosen by NASA to save astronauts' lives in case of launchpad emergency

NASA has approved for SpaceX to use Cybertrucks at the launchpad

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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