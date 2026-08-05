MrBeast slammed over 'criminal' new Liquid Death flavor

Although we can only imagine someone was branded a ‘genius’ in the marketing meeting where they suggested Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson team up with Liquid Death to release an exclusive flavor, eyebrows have been raised over the infamous content creator's latest collaboration.

Not content with simply being YouTube's most-subscribed creator ever, MrBeast has branched out into numerous other ventures and philanthropic endeavours.

While the likes of Feastables and Team Water have largely been a success, he's been embroiled in other dramas like the Lunchly 'mold' scandal and being sued over allegations of 'chronic mistreatment' on Amazon's Beast Games.

What is MrBeast's new Liquid Death flavor?

Feastables Peanut Butter Cup Liquid Death might not be for everyone (Feastables.com)

Considering Gen Z is said to drink far less alcohol than older generations, and with it being hard to pry them away from their phones, a partnership between MrBeast and the sparkling water brand feels like a match made in heaven.

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Chuck in a planet-conscious mission statement to reduce plastic waste, and toss in a bit of viral marketing, and Donaldson's Liquid Death collab should be a surefire hit. Unfortunately for MrBeast, it appears not everyone is a fan of this wacky new combo.

While a certain brand that rhymes with 'creases' is probably the most infamous when it comes to peanut butter cups, Feastables has its own take on them. Coinciding with this is the Liquid Death x Feastables Peanut Butter Cup Flavored Sparkling Water, which is (you'll have to trust us on this) supposed to taste like the popular sparkling water brand has been infused with Feastables Peanut Butter Cups.

Over on the Feastables site, we're told how the special Amazon bundle means you can snack it or sip it with "your favorite peanut butter cup flavor in two delicious ways."

If you're looking for a 'lighter’ way to enjoy Feastables Peanut Butter Cups, the fact that Liquid Death soda-flavored sparkling water only contains 10 calories and 3g of sugar could provide an alternative Feastables fix.

The Amazon bundle includes a 2lb box of Feastables bite-size milk chocolate cups alongside a 12-pack of Liquid Death peanut butter cup soda-flavored sparkling water.

When the collab was shared online, opinions were mixed, with one person on X even branding it 'criminal'. Slamming the new flavor combo, someone said: "You can never fall for peanut butter flavored drinks that don't contain peanuts or dairy. they taste like sparkling mud and stick water 99% of the time 😔."

Another added: "Why would anyone drink that, what a horrible flavour, sparkling water is criminal to begin with never mind with a nasty flavour like that."

A third balked: "Peanut butter cup sparkling water sounds like an absolute crime against humanity, but I already know it’s going to sell out in five minutes."

MrBeast 'buys' the world's most dangerous biker bar

MrBeast's Liquid Death collab comes with a viral marketing campaign (YouTube / Liquid Death)

It seems Liquid Death might have enough of a hard time trying to turn people to sparkling water at all, let alone peanut butter-flavored sparkling water. Still, at least the Liquid Death x Feastables Peanut Butter Cup Flavored Sparkling Water has hit that viral marketing brief.

As part of this, MrBeast reportedly bought the world's most 'dangerous' biker bar. Can you imagine Hell's Angels chugging back a 12-pack of peanut butter cup Liquid Death?

Muse by Clios reports that Donaldson bought the world's most dangerous biker bar, although it appears it was just a stunt for a catchy ad to promote the new release.

In the clip, we see one stereotypically angry biker referring to Donaldson as 'video boy' and demanding the strongest stuff he's got.

Cue a chaos-filled ad, where CGI goop sloshes around, making it look like the Feastables Liquid Death is a creamy collab rather than what we imagine is your typical flavored sparkling water.

Liquid Death Vice President of Creative Andy Pearson cheered the partnership and said: "There has always been a ton of mutual respect on both sides, and we’ve talked with him a number of times before."

Given MrBeast's Feastables expansion, Pearson claims the opportunity "came up naturally."

It doesn't appear that Donaldson actually bought a biker bar, but instead, hired it for a one-day shoot. Still, it sounds like fun, as Pearson concluded: "Almost all of these guys and gals really ride. It was quite the parking lot at the shoot. We’ve learned from past experiences that casting bikers can lead to some serious wildcards."

Thankfully, these "were some of the nicest, more interesting people we’ve gotten to work with...

"You don’t spend a day and a half in a bar off the side of a highway in New Jersey slopping up people with pudding without getting in tight with them."