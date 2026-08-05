Scientists claim massive fleet of UFOs has just been spotted near the Moon

More than 20 unidentified flying objects have reportedly been spotted by Ukrainian astronomers studying the Moon, and they claim the evidence they possess proves the existence of an extraterrestrial advanced civilization.

These mysterious alien objects were split into two different types, detailed in a study that hasn't been peer-reviewed, with scientists outlining the difference between 'atmospheric' and 'continental' UFOs in outer space.

Atmospheric UFOs refer to objects that appear stationary in the air, perhaps serving as a base station or checkpoint or an alien civilization, whereas continental UFOs were spotted moving across the Moon's surface.

As reported by the Daily Mail, some of these unidentified alien objects were seen as being as large as 25 miles (40 kilometers) in length, and the minimum size was reportedly around 15 miles (25 kilometers) across.

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The scientists have claimed that these UFOs spotted in space stretch as far as 25 miles across (Bettmann/Getty Images)

The study, published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of Academy of Science of Ukraine (MAO), suggests that this evidence of alien life could have originated from a 'hidden base' on the lunar surface, so could be something that NASA astronauts might run into when the Artemis missions finally land on the Moon.

"UFOs are observed on Earth and in near-Earth space," the study illustrates, with the scientists adding that the "UFOs can reach Earth in 20 minutes. On Earth, they manifest as UAP phenomena. UFOs demonstrate intelligent behavior and can be regarded as a technologically advanced civilization."

This could perhaps also link to the various declassified UAP-related documents released by President Donald Trump and the current U.S. administration, as while many of these look like military apparatus, they could be masked by the technological nature of the craft.

Alien life linked to these UFOs has originated from 'hidden bases' on the Moon according to the scientists (NASA via Getty Images)

Many aren't too happy with what has been released so far, however, with people desperate for the 'real' evidence of alien life to be revealed. Key figures close to the Trump administration have repeatedly asserted that the evidence is indeed there, however, and that people will need to wait for it to arrive in the near future.

Part of the reason why the scientists at MAO were able to spot these mysterious UFOs was their distinctive fluctuations in brightness and impressive speeds, with some of the larger unidentified objects reaching a velocity of 11 kilometers per second, which works out to roughly 24,606 miles per hour.

This results in a centrifugal acceleration of around 2,200 cm/s2, which equates to twice the strength of the acceleration caused by gravity on Earth.

It is about equal compared to rockets used by NASA to launch towards the Moon with the Space Launch System (SLS), with the space agency's vehicles reaching a maximum speed of around 24,500 miles per hour in total.