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NASA gets a 'free $60M experiment' as a SpaceX rocket stage slams into the Moon
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NASA gets a 'free $60M experiment' as a SpaceX rocket stage slams into the Moon

Scientists are taking the unexpected opportunity as a gift

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff via Getty
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