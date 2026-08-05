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Space expert issues warning on the future of the Moon following SpaceX rocket crash
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Space expert issues warning on the future of the Moon following SpaceX rocket crash

That's gonna leave a mark...

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: xia yuan/Getty Images
Elon Musk
SpaceX
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