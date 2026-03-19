Louis Theroux's Inside the Manosphere documentary looks like it's brought something of a curse with it, as another of the influencers who took part is forced to put out fires involving their private life.

While Andrew Tate apparently turned down Theroux's latest Netflix documentary while branding the journalist as 'irrelevant', a number of Tate-adjacent figures gave viewers a peek inside the manosphere.

Tackling the idea of misogyny and incel culture, Theroux wasn't afraid to throw some hard questions at the likes of Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan, who's since nuked his Instagram and spoken out to defend himself.

Elsewhere, Myron Graines has slammed Theroux for supposedly deceiving viewers and not removing scenes featuring his ex-girlfriend, Angie. Similar messages to the ones spread by Andrew Tate are the focus of Inside the Manosphere, with Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy once moving in the same circles as him.

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Better known as his online alias of Sneako, De Balinthazy's controversies include him being banned from multiple social media platforms amid accusations of misogynistic and antisemitic statements.

Although Sneako once said he looked up to Andrew Tate and credited him with making his life better, the pair have been beefing online since 2024. The latest spat bubbled over when Tate claimed he'd reveal why he stopped speaking to De Balinthazy if a March 10 tweet got 1,000 reposts.

Sneako is still feeling Inside the Manosphere's backlash (Netflix)

Sneako was quick to go into damage control, saying that Tate was going to bring up clips from an old podcast where ‘joked’ about having homosexual feelings. He went on to add: "The other one they're going to bring up, there's fake pictutres going around...they say that you did gay porn."

Stating that 'most' of those pictures are fake, Sneako continued: “The other ones, I was 17, and there are leaked photos that I sent to a girl that leaked online."

After maintaining that he didn't want to talk about it before because it was embarrassing and the person got arrested, De Balinthazy said that Tate was also going to circulate pictures of him modelling for Burberry and Nike.

Sure enough, clips from an old podcast where Sneako spoke about thinking he was gay at the age of 14 quickly started doing the rounds. The resurfaced interview featured him talking about watching gay porn and saying, "It's not for me." This was accompanied by the aforementioned X-rated pictures, and while some are clearly fakes, they've all been spreading like wildfire.

In his explosive reveal, Tate didn't name Sneako but spoke out about a streamer who he says was obsessed with him. Although still being careful not to mention De Balinthazy, Tate continued: "He started saying, ‘Isn’t it normal just to try new things? Don’t you think it is normal to be curious? How do you know if you are really gay or not unless you try it?’

“When I realised what he was suggesting, I thought the best thing I could do was stop talking to him."





Sneako recently spoke out about the manosphere, and in his online rant, he claimed that his association with it and 'red pill' culture has damaged his reputation. Circling back to the homosexuality rumors, De Balinthazy summarized: "What are you going to say? You’re going to call me gay? That’s what you got? That’s the big reveal? Years of threatening to end my career, you’re going to call me gay?

"Bring up fake pictures and then leaked images that I sent a girl when I was 17 years old? You’re going to tell your clippers to post underage pictures of me? One, that is a crime, and two, half of those things are fake.”

As battle lines are drawn, the controversial Nick Fuentes has seemingly come out batting for Sneako. Discussing his gay porn chatter, Fuentes mused: "If anything, that makes him less gay because he sort of tried it out and realized it wasn't for him, which is actually less gay than maybe a person that never does that."

Joking about how Sneako gives him 'toughest' battles, Fuentes concluded that people still love his fellow streamer.