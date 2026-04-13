NASA supercomputer reveals unsettling timeline for the end of the world

NASA has given everyone a frightening timeline for the end of the world, as its supercomputer outlines exactly when our planet will be annihilated in the future with all humans gone alongside it.

There are many present dangers that threaten to end the world as we know it, with the ongoing war in Iran seeming the biggest immediate risk that could both plunge the economy into chaos and throw everyone into possible nuclear conflict.

Many will also rightfully point towards the seemingly inevitable collapse caused by climate change, as science experts have highlighted the numerous passed 'tipping points' that cause irreversible damage to our planet, leading to impending doom.

NASA's estimate, however, is a little more final as it has employed a supercomputer to predict exactly when Earth's last moments will occur, giving no hope for any organism on the planet regardless of their size or stature.

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NASA's supercomputer has revealed exactly when the Earth's lifespan will come to an end (Getty Stock)

Revealed in a study published in Nature Geoscience, the researchers used "a combined biogeochemistry and climate model to examine the likely timescale of oxygen-rich atmospheric conditions on Earth."

As a result, they were able to discover that this is related directly to the lifespan of the Sun – our solar system's central star – as this is continuously expanding and will eventually reach a point where the heat becomes simply impossible to deal with for anything living on the planet.

The study, which was published in 2021, outlined a rough estimate of 1,000,002,021 for the complete end of the world, giving everything a billion years to sort their lives out before the apocalypse occurs.

Everyone has got around a billion years before the Sun consumes the Earth (Getty Stock)

There's a good chance that humans will be gone well before that point, although it's nothing that we or any of our subsequent generations have anything to worry about as that's still likely millions of years into the future.

Of course, that doesn't meant there aren't still the aforementioned immediate threats to the future of our survival, only that the inevitable destruction of the Earth via the Sun is a danger that we don't necessarily need to consider right now.

Many of the world's most powerful figures have already revealed plans to move humanity (or certain parts of it) into space as a 'solution' to the impending inhospitable nature of Earth, and Elon Musk has even already settled on a mayor for his planned venture onto Mars.

With NASA only just managing to kick off a return to the Moon for the first time in over half a century, it might still be a long way off before anyone can genuinely consider leaving Earth for a new home.