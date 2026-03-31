One of the biggest names in the controversial 'looksmaxxing' scene could be facing some serious jail time, with Braden "Clavicular" Peters being arrested in Fort Lauderdale. While there are questions about the legitimacy of the looksmaxing industry and whether those young men promoting the more extreme methods of getting the 'perfect' look are actually engaging in these practices, the likes of Clavicular continue to ride the wave of infamy as they pull in thousands of viewers and influence other young men.

Reports of Clavicular's arrest circulated on March 27, coming just after he was filmed shooting an (apparently) deceased alligator in the Florida Everglades. Although the incident could be considered a crime in the state, it’s thought his arrest was related to an earlier fight between his girlfriend and TikTok influencer Jenny Popach.

Away from a misdemeanor assault charge that could carry 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, the gator shooting means Clavicular could face further charges for unsafe firearm discharge, federal citations for discharging in a national park, and harassing protected alligator remains.

The Florida Attorney General has spoken out about Peters' arrest (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

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Known for his 'bone smashing' claims and being aligned with right-wing influencers like Nick Fuentes, Peters also grabbed unsavory headlines when he was seemingly filmed singing Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" at a Miami Beach nightclub.

The looksmaxxing promoter's previous legal troubles include a December 2025 altercation where he streamed himself hitting a man with a Tesla Cybertruck, as well as a February 2026 arrest for forgery and possession of dangerous drugs.

In the aftermath of his latest arrest, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has spoken out and suggested that Clavicular could be spending a long time behind bars.

When footage of the gator shooting started doing the rounds, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed its officials were conducting an investigation into "a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator."





When Benny Johnson referred to the footage as 'grotesque' and 'dishonorable', Uthmeier reiterated that the FWC is "deeply involved in an investigation" and continued: "Obviously, we have the video, but we're crossing our Ts, dotting our Is."

Saying it looks like a serious offense, Uthmeier added: "This is a felony, you can’t just go out and shoot animals here in Florida. We have law and order, we have a permitting process. If you wanna go on a gator hunt, there are certainly very appropriate ways to do that."

As well as saying that the footage is the video is "careless and cocky," he mused that this could come back to bite Peters in the backside: "At the end of the day, that might just be so stupid that it lands him a lot of time behind bars."

Sending out a clear message to those who might think this kind of behavior is acceptable, Uthmeier concluded: "We enforced the law here, no matter who you are. If you're an influencer, social media celebrity, [it] doesn't matter.

"If you do the crime here, you do the time. We prosecute to the fullest, we don't give out special treatment. So if you're going to do dumb things, expect to get serious results."