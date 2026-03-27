What sentence streamer Clavicular is likely to face following arrest and ban from Kick

Another influencer could be about to realize that streaming your every move can land you in a spot of bother, with one prominent 'looksmaxxing' streamer reportedly being arrested in Florida.

Braden "Clavicular" Peters continues to skirt controversy, and while many know him for his discussions surrounding how to get the 'perfect' male physique, he's arguably known just as much for his behind-the-scenes dramas.

The Clavicular name has risen to prominence in this era of 'manosphere' creators, with Peters especially known for his 'bone smashing' claims, where he maintains he's earned a chiselled face by taking a hammer to it.

Despite only being 20, the divisive looksmaxxing figure already has several incidents under his belt. This includes a December 2025 altercation where he hit a man with a Tesla Cybertruck, as well as an interview that came just days later where Peters referred to Vice President JD Vance as 'subhuman' and 'obese'.

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In the first few months of 2026, Clavicular has gained more infamy due to his alliance with right-wing figures like Nick Fuentes, as well as being featured in a January clip where he appeared to sing along with other controversial figures to Kanye West's 2025 song, "Heil Hitler".

Clavicular's arrest apparently isn't related to the alligator incident (Kick / Clavicular)

If that wasn't enough, he was arrested in February 2026 on charges of forgery and suspicion of dangerous drug possession – these were later dropped.

Journalist Taylor Lorenz posted that Peters has been reportedly arrested in Fort Lauderdale on charges of misdemeanor assault. She reminds us that no physical contact or injury is needed for someone to be arrested for this crime. After Vitaly Zdorovetskiy spent 290 days in a Philippine jail, there are continued calls for more streamers to serve time behind bars over their actions online.

It's suggested that Clavicular’s arrest is related to a February fight where his girlfriend was involved in an explosive stream with TikTok star Jenny Popach. Popach accused Peters of telling his security not to intervene when things got physical with his girlfriend, alleging she'd had to go to the hospital with a mild concussion.

Some initially thought Clav's arrest was due to a viral clip where he unloaded a firearm into a seemingly deceased alligator in the Florida Everglades, although Lorenz claims the incidents are unrelated.





In the aftermath of these latest events, Peters' Kick account appears to have gone dark. This wouldn't be the first time he'd been banned from Kick, as he was similarly given the boot following the Cybertruck altercation.

Although there's been no official word from Kick or Peters himself, he could be facing some serious charges in terms of misdemeanor assault.

If the charges stick, Peters could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. As for the gator shooting, it would likely be a misdemeanor under FL 790.15 for unsafe firearm discharge. This carries up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Added to this, there are potential federal citations for discharging in a national park or harassing protected alligator remains. That's additional fines of up to $50,000, with the danger of it being bumped up to a third-degree felony. It's important to note that no charges are reported to have been filed on the alligator shooting, although Florida Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that its officers are investigating footage that's doing the rounds.